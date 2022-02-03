Washoe County hiring election workers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County needs more election workers this year than ever before.

“We do have a big need for the primary election and the general election,” said Assistant Registrar of Voters Heather Carmen.

Carmen says the legislative changes of same day registration and ballot drop off at in-person locations have changed the number of workers needed.

In the past, the county has hired about 120 workers for early voting. But this year, they need nearly 500 and another 600 for election day.

“We need to have additional on call workers in our bank just in case we need to deploy people out there,” said Carmen.

Carmen also said keeping polling centers COVID safe is important and they will hire more workers to sanitize voting areas.

She said the county usually sees 30 percent of their workforce quit the day before, or the day of the election. This creates short staffed polling centers.

“Then we try to just make do with what we have if we’re not able to fill all the positions,” Carmen said.

But, if they are understaffed, the county can call in election workers from Clark of Lyon County. Although workers are from other counties, they must be registered to vote in the state of Nevada.

Every poll worker is hired as a seasonal employee of Washoe County and will be paid for both their training and working hours.

However, these paid positions are for poll workers not poll observers. Carmen says that observers are typically recruited by political parties or specific candidates. Poll observers do not need to be Nevada residents and are not paid by the county.

“We won’t know until we’re real close to actually having the polls open if we’ve been successful at getting every position filled,” Carmen said.

The easiest way to sign up is on the Washoe County website. But if you have questions or concerns, you can head down to their office on East Ninth Street.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.