Vegas-area woman who lost 7 relatives ends fundraiser that raised $300K

This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North...
This photo released by the North Las Vegas Police Department shows a Dodge Challenger in North Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Las Vegas police said the driver and his passenger were among the dead after Saturday's crash and the ages of the other victims ranged from juveniles to middle-aged adults. (North Las Vegas Police Department via AP)(AP/NORTH LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:44 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A woman who lost four children, two stepsons and her younger brother in a metro Las Vegas crash that killed nine people last weekend has disabled her GoFundMe page after raising over $300,000 for funeral costs.

An update added Wednesday by Erlinda Zacarias said she had reached her goal and thanks contributors for being there in her time of need,

The seven relatives lived with Zacarias and her husband, Jesus Mejia-Santana.

The relatives were killed Saturday when their minivan collided with a vehicle that police said ran a red light. The man driving the other vehicle and a woman who was his passenger also were killed.

