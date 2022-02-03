Advertisement

Suspects sought in counterfeit money case in Carson City

The suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the store and purchasing items with counterfeit bills.
The suspects were seen on surveillance video entering the store and purchasing items with counterfeit bills.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly passed counterfeit money at a Carson City business.

Deputies responded to Carson Vape Store on January 31, 2022 and obtained surveillance video showing the suspects entering the store and purchasing items with counterfeit bills.

The first male is described as having red hair and was wearing a black and grey style letterman jacket with red writing on the back and white skulls on the front, blue jeans and a medical grade face mask. The second male suspect was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt with Reebok on the front, bandana and black sweatpants. Both males were traveling together in a dark colored sedan.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855, Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

