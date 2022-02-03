Advertisement

Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks for a receiver during the second...
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks for a receiver during the second quarter of the team's NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in San Francisco, Jan. 12, 2013. Kaepernick had replaced Alex Smith as starter late that season and established himself as a phenomenon when he ran for a quarterback-record 181 yards and two scores and threw for 263 yards and two TDs in a 45-31 San Francisco win. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)(Tony Avelar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:27 PM PST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive.

ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick’s archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.”

Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Although the NFL has encouraged teams to look at Kaepernick, he has yet to receive another pro contract. No title or release date for the docu-series was announced.

