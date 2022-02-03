Southeast Reno school releasing students classroom-by-classrom

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A southeast Reno school is having a controlled release of students after a student exhibited medical symptoms Wednesday afternoon.

The Washoe County School District did not identify the symptoms or possible illness of the student at Poulakidas Elementary School.

Beginning at 3:35 p.m., there will be a classroom-by-classroom release. Families are asked to pick up students at the north end of the campus at the bus loading area.

There are no afterschool programs or transportation services Wednesday afternoon.

“If your student is experiencing symptoms, such as a rash or hives, please contact a medical professional or seek medical attention,” the school district said in a statement. “If the symptoms are acute, such as difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, please call 9-1-1.”

First responders at the scene include other the Reno Fire Department, REMSA and the Washoe County Health District.

