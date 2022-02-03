Selfie Sesh: A new concept to the Reno-Sparks area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends now has a place that is dedicated to fun and selfies. The Selfie Sesh Museum has over a dozen vignettes and backdrops that are perfect for pictures.

This museum provides an interactive experience for visitors. Whether you are posting on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok, Selfie Sesh is the place to enhance anyone’s social media.

They encourage people to host parties, take engagement photos, reveals, or even have a date night.

Beth Jones, Founder of Selfie Sesh mentioned what people can expect when they walk in their doors,

“All they need to bring is their cell phone or camera and their smile. Lots of friends is always a bonus, but that’s all you need! With all of our vignettes you just set up your phone with your little remote, and you just have fun and take as many pictures as your phone will hold,” Jones said.

Selfie Sesh also hosts themed days, special guests, and even pet days.

