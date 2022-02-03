Advertisement

Ram trucks recalled to tighten loose windshield wiper nuts

This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto...
This Feb. 14, 2019, file photo shows the Ram logo at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly. The recall, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs. They're all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:11 AM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling nearly 202,000 Ram heavy-duty pickups and chassis cabs to tighten a loose nut that can stop the windshield wipers from working properly.

The recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 pickups and some 3500, 4500 and 5500 chassis cabs.

They’re all from 2019 and 2020, and most are in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that the wiper arms may loosen, possibly causing a malfunction that can reduce visibility. That can increase the risk of a crash.

Stellantis says it knows of no crashes or injuries.

Dealers will tighten the nuts.

Owners will be notified by letter starting March 18.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
Washoe County School District logo.
Class at Poulakidas Elementary School will not resume until Tuesday

Latest News

A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
LIVE: Biden remarks on Islamic State leader killed in raid
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating
An ice skating dog rescued from a kill shelter takes his talents to New York to raise money for...
Dog rescued from kill shelter has talent for ice skating