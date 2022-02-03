National teen mental health crisis continues, experts share how parents can help

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even before the recent Omicron wave, a coalition that included the American Academy of Pediatrics, declared a national emergency regarding child and adolescent mental health

Licensed clinical social worker and professional certified coach, Christine Kaplan says, one of the biggest challenges has been isolation.

“Their main developmental goal in teenage years is to socialize, to be with their friends, to learn and experience interactions,” said Kaplan. “Empathy, problem-solving, conflict resolution.”

Although teens have access to a plethora of social media platforms that help them stay connected, Kaplan says, it also creates unreal relationships and expectations.

“They have these 30-second clips of somebody that they feel they know because they’ve seen them dancing on Tik Tok, but they don’t really know them and that person doesn’t know them,” said Kaplan.

She explains in the era of COVID and social media, teens have shown to be resilient when it comes to change, but lack the internal resilience required for strong mental health.

“As far as knowing that they can handle things within themselves,” said Kaplan. “On social media when they post something, it’s free for all. People comment about how wonderful something is and how funny, and then other people will be so judgmental and mean, and so kids lose that confidence and ability to put themselves out there, in their uniqueness because they’re so afraid of judgment and failing.”

Owner and coach of NaturAli Holistic, Alina Johnson is seeing a similar scenario.

“I have seen an increase in suicidal and depressed teens,” said Johnson.

She highlights for communities of color it’s still very hard to seek help, due to the unequal access to health care and stigmas.

“Suck it up, we don’t talk about that, you’re fine, it’s all in your head,” said Johnson. “Which of course it is, it’s in our brain is a chemical imbalance.”

Johnson recommends looking at anxiety and depression from different angles, including habits and nutrition.

“I focus on diet so really understanding that we truly are what we eat and is going to affect our body because, and again this is empirically validated, our Serotonin, which is the happy hormone, synthesizes in our gut,” said Johnson. “When people come to see me when usually work on one specific goal and we work on it.

The goals can encompass a lot of the person’s lifestyle like mental health, relationships, anxiety and depression.

Another tool is using the ABDCD method.

“If we notice our teenager is struggling, the A is awareness. Help them become aware, ask them ‘What’s going on, I can tell you’re trouble, I’m here to talk with you’d like, what feeling do you think you have’,” said Kaplan. The B is breath. Take a moment and calm the brain down. When we feel like we’ve failed or are being judged, we go onto fight or flight mode.”

Kaplan explains the C stands for comfort, where we tell ourselves or our kids that it’s okay and ask, ‘What can we do?’ Las but not least, the D stands for do.

“Do something,” said Kaplan. “When we move from that fight or flight status state to then of doing, it signals to the brain that things are safe again.”

She encourages parents to not hide all of their struggles from their kids because it doesn’t give them skills to live with difficulty.

“One of the things we can really learn to do in our homes is really listen,” said Kaplan. “So often we think we’re listening so often we think we’re listening but we’re really forming our next answer.” So taking the time to really listen and asking our teen, ‘What do you think you can do about it?’ Helping them cultivate their confidence and competence in handling challenges.”

For more helpful resources go to: http://www.wellcareservicesreno.com/ or https://naminorthernnevada.org/

Non-crisis support line: NAMI Nevada Warmline (775) 241-4212, press 1.

For those struggling with suicidal thoughts, the 24hr National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-8255.

