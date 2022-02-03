Murder victim’s family offers $150K reward, cops seek pictures, videos even selfies

HOMEWOOD, Ca. (KOLO) -By all accounts Gary Spohr and his wife, Wendy Wood, were an adventurous couple, college sweethearts, who after a career and travel elsewhere had put down roots here on the west shore of Lake Tahoe. They were full time residents in a community that seems as safe a harbor as anywhere. but on jJne 5, 2021, someone shot them as they sat on their living room couch.

He died of his wounds. Incredibly, though shot twice in the head at close range, she managed to call 9-1-1. She has suvived, vut he’s facing a long road to recovery. The family is left dealing with a terrible loss followed by questions of who and why, even fear for their own safety

“I have days where i feel completely powerless and useless.” says daughter Adrienne, “and days when I wonder if I’m being hunted.”

There was no sign of forced entry, nothing taken from the home. Investigators believe it was planned, a targeted hit.

Now there’s word of an unnamed person of interest. Investigators aren’t saying more and it’s not known if he has any connection with a masked person caught on security video walking near the home that day.

So, eight months later the case is very active, but still open and that’s why a press conference was called in the couple’s home Wednesday in the very room in which the couple was shot.

With Gary Spohr’s birthday approaching on February 4th, the family decided to step in with a reward offer of $150,000 dollars for information leading to the conviction of the gunman..

That information could come, as tips often do, from someone with first or second hand knowledge or suspicions, but the key could also be hidden unrecognized in the background of video or pictures taken on a sunny day at Tahoe in June last summer. Investigators want a look.

“If you have pictures, selfies, videos, whatever the case may be, if you would just examine those and give them to us,” said Placer County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Nelson Resendes.. There may be something of value in the background that can help us identify vehicles or people. It’s going to get us closer.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 889-7853. You’ll find more information at homewoodhomicide.com

