Gold ‘N Silver Inn sold to Jacobs Entertainment

The Gold 'N Silver Inn has been serving Reno since 1956.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno landmark is now under new ownership.

The Washoe County Assessor’s Office confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now the sale of the Gold ‘N Silver Inn on January 31, 2022 to Reno Property Manager LLC, which is a subsidiary of Jacobs Entertainment.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page:

“The Gold ‘N Silver has been in owner Jeff Paine’s family since 1962. And our family of wait staff, cooks, cashiers and bus people offer over 350 yrs of combined experience. Many have been here for over 10 years, some for over 20, and some even 30 years!”

Jacobs Entertainment CEO Jeff Jacobs released a statement about the sale:

“With this acquisition we now own all of the real estate encompassing Reno’s Neon Line on the south side of West 4th, between Keystone and West street. We look forward to the continued revitalization of the area in general, and the Gold and Silver Inn block in particular. We appreciate Jeff Paine’s commitment to operate Gold and Silver Inn as a tenant for the next two years to the same high standards he has always run his restaurant.”

The restaurant, located at 790 West 4th Street, is one of the few places that is open 24 hours.

Jacobs Entertainment is considering converting it into Nevada’s first 100% non-smoking gaming property.

