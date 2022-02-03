Advertisement

Fire at Sparks commercial building

The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Hymer Avenue in Sparks at Baseball Palace.
The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Hymer Avenue in Sparks at Baseball Palace.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:26 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARKS Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a fire near Rock Boulevard south of Interstate 80 on Wednesday night.

The fire department asked drivers to stay away from the fire in the 1500 block of Hymer Avenue.

There was smoke coming from the roof of Baseball Palace when firefighters arrived about 7:30 p.m.

No details were immediately available on what burned and what caused the fire.

