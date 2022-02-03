Contract termination adds to North Shore’s troubles

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Lines form as patients wait outside North Shore testing sites. They are not uncommon. Contracted out by the county to alleviate the overwhelming number of tests asked by residents, North Shore set up four locations like these in the Truckee Meadows.

The lines were much the same at UNR who too contracted out with North Shore Laboratories. In a release sent out by the university, officials said they terminated the contract because a quote: “dissatisfaction with Northshore’s service in helping to conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff.”

KOLO 8 News Now has learned approximately 200 PCR tests conducted by North Shore returned negative results to UNR, when another lab independently confirmed those tests were indeed positive.

“The release and the testing from North Shore is with Washoe County which is separate from the health district,” says Ken Dick.

Washoe District Officer Health Officer Dick was asked about UNR’s terminated contract in his weekly meeting over Zoom. The health district referred to a statement sent out by the county which indicates the contract with Washoe County is different and separate than that with the university.

Under the agreement the county says “the lab offered rapid antigen tests only” for the county. The county adds, “Northshore Clinical Labs got our community through an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections.”

While Northshore may have conducted only quick test otherwise known as antigen tests, emails to our station from viewers question those results. Adding they tested positive, were told by North Shore they would get a phone call, but that call never came. Others claim they never received a test result.

The state of Nevada Health and Human Services has taken these complaints and started their own investigation into North Shore Laboratories. So has the state of Illinois. North Shore confirms the Center for Medicare and Medicaid has also made inquiries into their operation.

North Shore says in a statement: “We are fully cooperating with any requests for information.”

The CMS inquiry is of concern as that agency is using tax-payer money to reimburse North Shore for testing done on Medicare and Medicaid patients. CMS has reimbursed North Shore to the tune of $164,000,000. And that does not include reimbursement money coming from private insurance companies.

Washoe County School District is also using the labs to test students, faculty and other employees. We asked the district if the dropped contract from UNR is cause for concern: We did not get an answer today.

But North Shore’s testing sites don’t stop at Washoe County. The City of Las Vegas signed an agreement in mid-January with the laboratory and it is operating a testing site there as well as in Henderson where North Shore has a business contract.

One public health official tells us, there’s nothing more dangerous than a “false-negative” test and questions if North Shore really quote : “...got our community through an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 infections.”

We probably won’t know the answer until these multiple investigations are complete.

Nevada’s Attorney General would neither confirm nor deny they are investigating North Shore. But they do want to hear from residents if they have a complaint.

