Construction begins on RPD’s new Public Safety Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Work is officially underway on the Reno Police Department’s new Public Safety Center.

Construction on phase one started Wednesday morning with materials being removed from the building on Kuenzli Street that formerly served as the home of the Reno Gazette Journal.

The new center will cost $52-million dollars and construction will be completed in two phases, each taking about a year to finish.

The current police station was built in 1947 and is now too small to house the roughly 500 people who work for the Reno Police Department.

“As we grow as a community, this will be a pivotal place for our community to actually be able to come for so many services that we’ve been lacking for so very long,” City of Reno Mayor, Hillary Schieve said.

The new safety center will house a variety of services for the community including mental health, after-school programs, and victims’ services. It’s expected to open in early 2024.

A rendering of the interior of the new Public Safety Center. (City of Reno)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.