CDC: 2 dead from Listeria outbreak linked to Dole salads

Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.(CNN, FDA, CDC)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:28 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak has sickened 17 people and resulted in 13 hospitalizations across 13 states.

The recall began at the end of December.

It affects products with “best if used by” dates from Nov. 30, 2021, through Jan. 9, 2022.

While the recalled products are all produced by Dole, they were sold under several different brands.

Visit www.cdc.gov/listeria to see that list.

The CDC says you should throw away or return the products and also clean out refrigerators or other surfaces that came into contact with them.

The agency is also investigating a separate Listeria outbreak tied to Fresh Express packaged salads.

