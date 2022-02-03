Bridging the disability divide with dance

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-able Music Therapy Services continues to build friendships through the love of music.

Organizers tell us, what usually sets these people apart in terms of their disabilities is actually a bonding hour for one of the agency’s popular classes.

“This class is really open to anybody of any age and any ability. In the past we’ve even had people who use wheelchairs be successful in the class. So, as long as you have a passion for dance and a passion music I think you can get something out of the class,” Instructor Wendy Firestone explains.

The classes take place every Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 4.

To learn more, head tohttps://nmtsreno.org/adaptive-music/

Email: mail@nmtsreno.org or call (775) 324.5521 for assistance.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.