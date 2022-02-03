Advertisement

Bridging the disability divide with dance

Note-able Music Therapy Services continues to build friendships through the love of music.
Note-able Music Therapy Services continues to build friendships through the love of music.(Note-able Music Therapy Services)
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:29 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Note-able Music Therapy Services continues to build friendships through the love of music.

Organizers tell us, what usually sets these people apart in terms of their disabilities is actually a bonding hour for one of the agency’s popular classes.

“This class is really open to anybody of any age and any ability. In the past we’ve even had people who use wheelchairs be successful in the class. So, as long as you have a passion for dance and a passion music I think you can get something out of the class,” Instructor Wendy Firestone explains.

The classes take place every Wednesday afternoon from 3 to 4.

To learn more, head tohttps://nmtsreno.org/adaptive-music/

Email: mail@nmtsreno.org or call (775) 324.5521 for assistance.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

Washoe County School District logo.
Class at Poulakidas Elementary School will not resume until Tuesday
The scene of a fire in the 1500 block of Hymer Avenue in Sparks at Baseball Palace.
Fire at Sparks commercial building
16 transfers highlight 22 player class
Wilson announces first football recruiting class ahead of 2022 season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) looks for a receiver during the second...
Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN