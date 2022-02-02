University of Nevada ends Covid testing contract with Northshore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada announced Tuesday it has ended it’s Covid-19 testing contract with Northshore Clinical Laboratories. University officials say the move was made due to “dissatisfaction with Northshore’s service in helping to conduct on-campus COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff. The move is effective immediately.

The Student Health Center will take over Covid testing operations on campus. It will be closed Wednesday while staff prepares for the new role. Testing will be available beginning Thursday. The center will be open 8:00 am. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“This announcement does not in any way change our focus, which is to provide timely on-campus COVID-19 testing for our campus community,” University President Brian Sandoval said. “In addition to reaching out to the State of Nevada for assistance, we are also planning to explore additional resources from the region’s health organizations as well other University resources in order to meet the on-campus testing needs.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.