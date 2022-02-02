Advertisement

Sports benefiting the mental health of girls

How girls can improve their mental health by being on a team
How girls can improve their mental health by being on a team
By Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:48 AM PST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s National Girls and Women in Sports Day, and being on a team can impact a girl’s resilience physically and mentally.

Today, many girls are facing new challenges especially with comparison on social media to the impacts of the pandemic. Sports are a way for girls to learn a new skill, develop a sense of competition and teamwork. It allows them to also become strong leaders.

Dr. Gregory Charlop is the founder of the Women’s Sports Forum and shared having a girl in an environment that both nurtures them that also challenges them can teach multiple life lessons,

“When they’re on a team for a sport they feel a part of something, but even better than that exercise itself is good for the brain it helps prevent depression. It helps reduce anxiety, it helps make you physically better, and learning how to take a loss is a skill that’s developed,” Dr. Charlop said.

It is also recommended for parents to choose which sport their daughter wants to be in. If she is younger, have her try multiple at a time and to what fits your family’s schedule. If your daughter is older than fifteen, pick one sport and stick with it for a year.

For sports opportunities happening in our area, click here.

Dr. Gregory Charlop’s website can be found here.

