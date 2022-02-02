Advertisement

Sparks man arrested for alleged south Reno attack

Derek Lowell Kirk
Derek Lowell Kirk(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported it arrested a Sparks man after he allegedly attacked several people, including threatening one person with a knife.

Derek Lowell Kirk, 29, was booked on a misdemeanor charge of battery and felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse causing substantial bodily harm and parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Steamboat Creek area of south Reno shortly before 9:30 p.m. Deputies found two adults who showed signs of having been in a fight and found two children, one of whom they described as deeply traumatized.

Deputies determined Kirk came to the home and fought with a woman who lived there. They found evidence he strangled her with both of his hands. Her male roommate heard the commotion and ran into the home and got into a fight with Kirk, who then tried to stab the man, the sheriff’s office said.

Kirk left before deputies arrived.

Detectives began investigating and with help from the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, they found Kirk Wednesday morning and arrested him without incident.

