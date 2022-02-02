Advertisement

Search on for suspect who stole SUV in Carson City

The Carson City Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle theft suspect.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the person who stole an SUV from the parking lot of a local business.

It happened January 22, 2022 at Bodines Casino on S. Carson Street.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance video shows a male suspect wearing a dark colored beanie, white sweatshirt with writing, jeans, black and white shoes and a backpack.

The SUV is described as a brown Honda CRV with a smiley face cover on the rear tire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Torres (775) 283-7855, Investigations Sergeant Craig Lowe (775) 283-7815 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

Surveillance video captured the suspect wanted in connection with the theft of an SUV in Carson...
