Renown offering remote monitoring for Covid/COPD patients

By John Macaluso
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:51 PM PST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Renown is using technology to monitor patients from their own home.

They’re using two devices. One can stick to your chest. The other can be placed over your finger and is connected to a watch-like device.

“We have the ability to put devices on patients,” said Mitchell Fong, Director of Telehealth. “So we can actually, in real time, look at their vitals and we have a centralized dashboard that that feeds through where we have monitoring technicians, nurses, monitoring that every day.”

These devices can measure a patient’s heart rate, pulse, oxygen levels, and temperature. All are potential indicators of COVID and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

By using these devices, health professionals will monitor your recovery from home and can reach out if they notice any worrisome readings.

To be a part of remote monitoring, a patient will have to meet certain criteria.

“Typically we enroll patients in the in-patient setting, in the emergency setting,” said Fong. “We’re looking looking to roll it out in other settings as well. If you have that and you see your provider and you ask about it, we can see if you meet that criteria and we’ll do the best we can to include you if that makes sense.”

Remote monitoring is just the tip of the Iceberg. Fong says the goal is to make this option available to everyone.

“Remote monitoring is just scratching the surface of what we can do and as we look to bring care to the patients, it’s about making a meaningful difference in every patient’s life and we can do that better if we can make every patient’s home a potential care site.”

