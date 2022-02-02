Advertisement

Permits filed for The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds

Photo renderings of The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds.
Photo renderings of The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds.(Jacob's Entertainment)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:15 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new venue for festivals and special events could be coming to Reno later this summer.

Jacobs Entertainment announced Wednesday that it has filed for initial permits with the City of Reno to develop and operate The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds on West 4th Street in Reno’s Neon Line District.

The space would include a stage for free concerts, a food truck alley, and a large open-air shade pavilion.

“These festival grounds will allow us to expand our vision of The Glow Plaza, creating a very special location for festivals and special events attracting over 100,000 new visitors to downtown Reno each year,” said Jonathan Boulware, Regional Vice President of Jacobs Entertainment. “The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds will host many free festivals and special events, hosted by Jacobs Entertainment as well as third-party promoters.”

Some of the events planned for the grounds include a Taco Festival, a Burning Man-related special event and a Future Classic Car event as part of Hot August Nights. Jacobs Entertainment plans to host up to 20 annual events ranging from one to three days.

Construction is expected to begin this spring, pending approval of the permits.

Additionally, The Glow Plaza located along Reno’s Neon Line on West 4th Street will continue to host free live entertainment on weekends this summer.

To learn more about Reno’s Neon Line District, click here.

