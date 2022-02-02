Nevada Treasurer encourages people to check for unclaimed property

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Treasurer’s Office is encouraging people to check to see if the state is holding onto any of their unclaimed property. Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day,

Treasurer Zach Conine says 1 in 10 Nevadans has unclaimed property. The state is holding onto assets worth about $950 million. Conine says $150 million has been returned to people over the last three years.

Some of the most common kinds of unclaimed property include bank accounts, uncashed payroll checks, insurance checks, traveler’s checks, and utility deposits.

Conine says anyone who has lived in another state may want to check for unclaimed property in those places as well.

There is no time limit in Nevada to make a claim. The state will hold onto property in perpetuity.

You can check if you have any unclaimed property through the state’s unclaimed property website.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.