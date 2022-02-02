Advertisement

Mammovan program director talks about the importance of early detection for breast cancer patients

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the American Cancer Society 1 in 8 women will receive a breast cancer diagnosis; but in those 1 in 8 women, 93% survive due to early detection.

Rhonda Johnson, the mammovan program director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the program helps women get screened by making it easy, convenient and affordable.

The Nevada Health Centers mammovan will be at various locations throughout Northern Nevada through Feb. 11.

Schedule:

  • DAYTON
    • Wednesday, Feb. 2
      • 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
      • Smith’s Food & Drug 220 US Hwy 50E
  • CARSON CITY
    • Thursday, Feb. 3
      • 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
      • Sierra Nevada Health Centers 3325 Research Way
  • SUN VALLEY
    • Tuesday, Feb. 8
      • 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
      • Community Health Alliance 5295 Sun Valley Blvd
  • RENO
    • Wednesday, Feb. 9
      • 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
      • Access to Healthcare 4001 S. Virginia St.
    • Thursday, Feb. 10 - Friday, Feb. 11
      • 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.
      • The ROW Reno Circus Circus Elm St. parking lot Corner of N. Sierra and W 6th

Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider. Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan.

