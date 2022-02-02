Making a Difference at the Brewery Arts Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you ever walk into the Brewery Arts Center on a Tuesday morning, you’re likely going to be helped by Patricia Best. She’s a fixture at the front office, though she’s only been a volunteer with the organization for about three years. She found out about the nonprofit when she first moved to the area and asked around about where she should get involved.

“The name that would come up was Brewery Arts Center” says Best.

Though she’s no performer herself, she says that wasn’t important to her when she decided to help out at a place dedicated to the performing arts. She started out pulling weeds to get the campus ready for a show. She realized pretty quickly that she was in the right place.

“I was so excited to be around people who were like-minded about volunteering,” says Best. “If it took sweat, they were willing to give. Money, whatever it was going to take to make this a success, that’s what they were doing.”

It’s that sense of community that’s attracted a solid group of volunteers. None have been with the Brewery Arts Center longer than Jonni Moon -- who’s simply known as “volunteer one.” She’s an actress who has actively involved with the Brewery Arts Center for about 30 years.

“I’ve been coning here through many directors and I love what’s happening right now. I love being involved,” says Moon.

And these days, she gets to work alongside a new generation of critical volunteers-- like Seth Fitzgerald.

“I do whatever’s asked of me or what needs to be done,” says Fitzgerald.

He started off bartending for shows here, and now, makes sure everything runs smoothly at the summer concerts that have become massive. The Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series attracts thousands at each performance, which helps to raise awareness of the nonprofit in the community. For those who want to get involved like Fitzgerald, he always encourages them to do so.

“It’s volunteering for what you’re passionate about,” he says.

For those who have a passion for the performing arts, looking to meet new friends, or just find a way to get involved in the community, the Brewery Arts Center is always looking for volunteers. You don’t even have to know exactly what it is you want to do.

“You can volunteer in a lot of diff ways. and i’ts important that you do what you love to do,” says Gina Lopez, Executive Director of the Brewery Arts Center. “I think that’s why we have been able to retain our vols for so long. We let them job carve. We say these are all the things that need to get done, what would you like to do? And that has worked out very well for us.”

To find out more about volunteer opportunities with the Brewery Arts Center, head here: https://www.breweryarts.org/contribute

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.