Hand Craft Coffee expands

By Ashley Grams
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM PST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Hand Craft Coffee opened a new location near downtown Reno this weekend.

Marissa Tidd started Hand Craft Coffee from a food truck. She served construction workers building the Tesla Gigafactory four years ago.

“And there were hundreds of contractors, so she was able to serve the contractors while they worked on the building,” said co-owner Travis Tidd.

“Tesla actually approached her to come inside the building.”

Tidd opened two locations inside Tesla as the building started to come together.

“It really took off and then that first year we did three stores. So we had the trailer and the two shops in Tesla, so it was crazy,” co-owner Marissa Tidd said.

Despite the pandemic, the couple looked for a new location to reach the people of Reno.

“We are looking forward to working with the community and having vendors in,” Marissa Tidd said.

At their grand opening, Tidd invited a local vendor to set up shop inside. She says they look forward to creating partnerships across the city.

Many people are enjoying the new life around Midtown, especially those that work there.

“I go to the Pilates studio next door and I work next door at GI consultants, so it’s really nice to have everything within walking distance and see all of these new businesses,” said customer Melissa Perez Rios.

The Tidd’s say their favorite part about the business is getting to know their customers.

“We get to know them really well and have a personal connection, it’s pretty cool,” said Travis Tidd.

You can visit their website here: https://www.handcraftcoffeecompany.com/

