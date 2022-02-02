Advertisement

Growing Up Reno: Floral arrangements made easy with Nikki “Tuff Peach” Beck

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Making beautiful floral arrangements doesn’t have to be left to the pros. Nikki Beck, or “Tuff Peach” as she calls herself, stopped by Morning Break to show us how to pick the right flowers, make them look great together and last for a long time.

Supplies:

  • Sheers
  • Trimmers
  • Vessels of your choosing
  • Water
  • Floral food
  • Flowers of your choosing
  • Trash can

Directions:

  1. Fill chosen vessel with water and flower food.
  2. Thank flowers for their contribution to Earth and art.
  3. Remove any greenery that will be sitting in water as it can rot - anything above that needs to be kept for design purposes
  4. Arrange!
  5. Along the way: you will find that you may need to trim your flower’s stems to a desired length
  6. Clean up. If you have a compost, compost any unused pieces of flower you know are grown without pesticides. If you’re unsure about whether it’s safe to compost, reach out to your grower about their practices and just google “Is it safe to compost __?”
  7. Stay on top of water refill otherwise your flowers will go limp or dry sooner rather than later.

Local Floral Shops:

  • Sowing Dreams Farm
  • Earth & Seeds
  • Petals & Pages Flower Farm
  • Sweet Robin Flower
  • Believe in Recess
  • Flint Street Farm
  • Sierra Flower Farm
  • High Desert Flower Co
  • Yellow Petal Flower Farm

To learn more from Tuff Peach, check out her Facebook and Instagram.

