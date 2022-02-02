Gardnerville Ranchos man arrested for domestic battery following standoff

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A Douglas County man is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly abusing a woman and creating a standoff situation with law enforcement.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7-11 on Tillman Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a domestic violence victim. The woman told deputies that 35-year-old Michael Jacobsen, a Gardnerville Ranchos resident, had beat her several times over the course of the past few days.

Deputies were able to determine that Jacobsen had slammed the victim’s head against a desk, kicked her in the ribs, and held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her. The woman was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center to be treated for a concussion and cut on her head.

When deputies arrived at Jacobsen’s home on Wagon Drive, he refused to come out and talk with them. A search warrant was obtained by deputies, but according to investigators, Jacobsen continued to ignore their verbal commands. After Jacobsen refused to cooperate, SWAT team members used tear gas to try and force him out of the home. When Jacobsen didn’t come out of the house, deputies breached the front door and sent a K9 in.

Deputies say the K9 was not able to locate Jacobsen, but SWAT team members eventually found him hiding in the crawl space underneath the home.

Jacobsen was arrested and booked into the Minden Jail for Domestic Battery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Coercion, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. His bail was set at $25,000.

