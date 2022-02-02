Advertisement

Gardnerville Ranchos man arrested for domestic battery following standoff

35-year-old Michael Jacobsen, a Gardnerville Ranchos resident, is accused of beating a woman...
35-year-old Michael Jacobsen, a Gardnerville Ranchos resident, is accused of beating a woman multiple times over the course of several days.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A Douglas County man is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly abusing a woman and creating a standoff situation with law enforcement.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 7-11 on Tillman Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a domestic violence victim. The woman told deputies that 35-year-old Michael Jacobsen, a Gardnerville Ranchos resident, had beat her several times over the course of the past few days.

Deputies were able to determine that Jacobsen had slammed the victim’s head against a desk, kicked her in the ribs, and held a knife to her throat while threatening to kill her. The woman was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center to be treated for a concussion and cut on her head.

When deputies arrived at Jacobsen’s home on Wagon Drive, he refused to come out and talk with them. A search warrant was obtained by deputies, but according to investigators, Jacobsen continued to ignore their verbal commands. After Jacobsen refused to cooperate, SWAT team members used tear gas to try and force him out of the home. When Jacobsen didn’t come out of the house, deputies breached the front door and sent a K9 in.

Deputies say the K9 was not able to locate Jacobsen, but SWAT team members eventually found him hiding in the crawl space underneath the home.

Jacobsen was arrested and booked into the Minden Jail for Domestic Battery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony Coercion, and Obstructing a Peace Officer. His bail was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

Photo renderings of The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds.
Permits filed for The Glow Plaza Festival Grounds
How girls can improve their mental health by being on a team
Sports benefiting the mental health of girls
Improvements sought for at-home covid tests to help visually impaired
Improvements sought for at-home COVID tests to help visually impaired
BAC
Making a Difference at the Brewery Arts Center