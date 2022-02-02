Children 5 years and younger may soon receive Pfizer vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The release of the COVID Vaccine for adults was big news. Now, word is Pfizer is asking for FDA emergency approval of a vaccine for children five years and younger.

“Getting those vaccines in arms is a critical part to prevent COVID in little kids and helping us all move a little closer back to normal,” says Dr. Megan Ranney, Brown University Public Health Dean.

This is the last group to receive the COVID vaccine.

Initially the shot will be given in two doses for children between the ages five years and six months. The doses will be smaller than that which is given to adults. The pharmaceutical company must initially show the two-dose regiment is safe, and then come back and prove a third dose will prevent serious illness in children. Serious side effects, and illness will be monitored.

“This really enforces, just like we did with adults, but with the children we wanted to make sure it was the right dose--the right regiment to protect this age group,” says Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, St. Mary’s Urgent Care Medical Director. “And so, science has done a wonderful job in making sure that we have the appropriate amount for our most vulnerable population,” says Dr. Curry-Winchell.

This is the last group to receive the COVID vaccine. The vaccine is welcome news as parents may be more agreeable to letting their kids in daycare once the child is vaccinated. And for elementary school age children, it means exposure may not mean time away from school.

While children are at much lower risk of developing severe illness from COVID compared to adults, the recent surge in the Omicron virus has increased the rate of their hospitalizations.

Washoe County Health District says when the vaccine becomes available, they will probably administer it first at the immunization clinic on 9th Street. But eventually it will be given at their community vaccine events.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.