Advertisement

Children 5 years and younger may soon receive Pfizer vaccine

By Terri Russell
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The release of the COVID Vaccine for adults was big news. Now, word is Pfizer is asking for FDA emergency approval of a vaccine for children five years and younger.

“Getting those vaccines in arms is a critical part to prevent COVID in little kids and helping us all move a little closer back to normal,” says Dr. Megan Ranney, Brown University Public Health Dean.

This is the last group to receive the COVID vaccine.

Initially the shot will be given in two doses for children between the ages five years and six months. The doses will be smaller than that which is given to adults. The pharmaceutical company must initially show the two-dose regiment is safe, and then come back and prove a third dose will prevent serious illness in children. Serious side effects, and illness will be monitored.

“This really enforces, just like we did with adults, but with the children we wanted to make sure it was the right dose--the right regiment to protect this age group,” says Dr. Bayo Curry-Winchell, St. Mary’s Urgent Care Medical Director. “And so, science has done a wonderful job in making sure that we have the appropriate amount for our most vulnerable population,” says Dr. Curry-Winchell.

This is the last group to receive the COVID vaccine. The vaccine is welcome news as parents may be more agreeable to letting their kids in daycare once the child is vaccinated. And for elementary school age children, it means exposure may not mean time away from school.

While children are at much lower risk of developing severe illness from COVID compared to adults, the recent surge in the Omicron virus has increased the rate of their hospitalizations.

Washoe County Health District says when the vaccine becomes available, they will probably administer it first at the immunization clinic on 9th Street. But eventually it will be given at their community vaccine events.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

Do you know your numbers? When it comes to blood pressure and heart health, many doctors say...
Free virtual heart health seminar for Nevadans
Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is offering mammography screenings in northern Nevada.
Mammovan announces stops in Northern Nevada
At-home COVID test kit
A COVID test arrives in the mailbox, now what?
"At-Home" COVID tests open with instructions.
Do insurance companies reimburse for “At-Home” COVID tests?