Advertisement

WCSO: Man facing charges for luring girls at park

Michael Trovatore
Michael Trovatore(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:02 PM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing luring charges after allegedly trying to have sexual contact with girls who were 13 and 14 years old.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Trovatore, 51, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The victims told deputies that on multiple occasions between Friday, January 28, 2022, and Sunday, January 30, 2022, Trovatore approached them at the North Valleys Regional Skate Park and attempted to convince them to participate in sexual activities.

The victims said they told Trovatore their ages and that Trovatore left the area. He then reportedly returned to where the victims were with prophylactics. The victims state they began yelling at him in order to draw attention. They also took video and pictures with their phones to provide information to deputies.

Deputies tracked down Trovatore and questioned him. He was arrested on three felony counts of Luring a Child Younger Than 16, and three felony counts of Unlawful Contact with a Child Younger Than 16.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC22-513.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Nevada Health Centers’ Mammovan is offering mammography screenings in northern Nevada.
Mammovan announces stops in Northern Nevada
Lindsay Arnold (left) and Christa Garcia (right) are both facing child abuse charges.
Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs
At-home COVID test kit
A COVID test arrives in the mailbox, now what?
The 2nd survey of the season was held on Monday
Zero precipitation reported in Reno during month of January