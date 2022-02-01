WCSO: Man facing charges for luring girls at park

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is facing luring charges after allegedly trying to have sexual contact with girls who were 13 and 14 years old.

Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Trovatore, 51, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The victims told deputies that on multiple occasions between Friday, January 28, 2022, and Sunday, January 30, 2022, Trovatore approached them at the North Valleys Regional Skate Park and attempted to convince them to participate in sexual activities.

The victims said they told Trovatore their ages and that Trovatore left the area. He then reportedly returned to where the victims were with prophylactics. The victims state they began yelling at him in order to draw attention. They also took video and pictures with their phones to provide information to deputies.

Deputies tracked down Trovatore and questioned him. He was arrested on three felony counts of Luring a Child Younger Than 16, and three felony counts of Unlawful Contact with a Child Younger Than 16.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Refer to case number: WC22-513.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.