WCSD holding career fair February 12

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District is looking to fill several positions at a career and internship fair on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Employment opportunities include principals, assistant principals, early childhood, general and special education teachers, bus drivers, custodians, teacher aides, and more.

In September 2021, the school district reported major staffing shortages including a critical need for bus drivers.

The upcoming career fair is open to the general public and college interns. Candidates will have the chance to meet school representatives to learn more about opportunities.

The career fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Earl Wooster High School, 1331 East Plumb Lane.

Masks are required at the event. For more information, call WCSD Talent Hotline at (775)-789-4602.

To see all available positions and salaries, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.