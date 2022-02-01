Advertisement

Open for Business: Step into Music helps kids learn four important developmental skills through music education

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Steven Alberti with Step into Music in Reno brings musical education to kids, toddlers and even babies. He stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break to talk about the importance of music in early education and the long term benefits.

For more information about Step into Music, visit its Instagram.

