Mammovan announces stops in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Women who are due for a mammography screening will have the opportunity this week as the Mammovan makes stops in Northern Nevada.

Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.

The Mammovan will make the following stops:

Tuesday, Feb. 1: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Sierra Nevada Health Centers 3325 Research Way Carson City

Wednesday, Feb. 2: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Smith’s Food & Drug 220 US Hwy 50E, Dayton

Thursday, Feb. 3: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Sierra Nevada Health Centers 3325 Research Way, Carson City

Tuesday, Feb. 8: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Community Health Alliance 5295 Sun Valley Blvd., Sun Valley

Wednesday, Feb. 9: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. Access to Healthcare 4001 S. Virginia St., Reno

Thursday, Feb. 10: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. The ROW Reno Circus Circus Elm St. parking lot Corner of N. Sierra and W 6th, Reno

Friday, Feb. 11: 7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m. The ROW Reno Circus Circus Elm St. parking lot Corner of N. Sierra and W 6th, Reno

Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur prior to entering the Mammovan.

Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status. Nevada Health Centers accepts most major insurance plans, Medicaid and Medicare and offers a sliding fee scale for those who are uninsured. More information about Nevada Health Centers is available here.

