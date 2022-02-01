Advertisement

LTWC shares how new state-of-the-art hospital will help provide better care for animals

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 10.
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:55 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Once the snow from the last winter storm is removed and the ice has melted, construction of a new hospital and recovery center will begin at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center.

For years, the center has treated hundreds of animals out of a small room in their facility located at 1551 Al Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe.

Capital project manager Bruce Richards says, because of the current lack of space, there are several procedures they can’t perform.

“We can’t do big surgeries, we can’t do X-rays, there are a number of things we can’t do and have to use a nearby veterinary clinic,” said Richards.

According to Richards, the transportation process can be stressful for the animals.

“Because they (the animals) have to be sedated, they have to be caged, transported and then when they’re at the veterinary’s office, they’re set up for domestic animals, not wildlife, and so they are not always equipped to be able to constrain the animal properly,” said Richards.

He says one of the most important elements when helping these animals is time because some need help immediately, and waiting for a doctor or to be moved to another facility can be critical for their survival and recovery.

“There have been cases where that slight delay here to a clinic and back has impacted the lives of the animal,” said Richards.

LTWC strives to keep wildlife wild and healthy by rescuing, rehabilitating, and releasing orphaned and/or injured animals such as “Tamarack” the bear cub, who was injured in a fire of the same name last year.

The new $1 million dollar facility is just one of many other projects the center has been doing since 2013.

“The wildlife here deserves to have a life,” said Richards. “They deserve to be able to live their life in the wild with at least minimal interference from humans. So, we help compensate for that.”

The wildlife hospital is expected to be completed by the Spring of 2023.

If you would like to still donate to the center, click here.

