Lassen County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who left his home in Doyle on Wednesday. Paul Bringman, 55, left his home around 11:00 a.m., telling family members he would return soon. When he didn’t return, he was reported missing Thursday morning.

A witness reported seeing Bringman on his ATV around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Doyle Loop and Hackstaff Road in Doyle. he left his cell phone, wallet, and helmet at home.

Deputies began a thorough ground search of the Doyle, Herlong, and off-highway vehicle areas. The California Highway Patrol assisted in the search with their helicopter.

Bringman is 6′1″ tall, 145 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a large beard. He was last seen wearing black coveralls, a green and tan jacket with an orange collar, and was carrying a blue and orange backpack.

Anyone who has seen Bringman is asked to call the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 257-6121.

