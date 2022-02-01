Advertisement

Lassen County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Paul Bringman was reported missing near Doyle, Calif. on Jan 27, 2022.
Paul Bringman was reported missing near Doyle, Calif. on Jan 27, 2022.(Lassen County Sheriff's Office)
By Mike Watson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:48 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOYLE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who left his home in Doyle on Wednesday. Paul Bringman, 55, left his home around 11:00 a.m., telling family members he would return soon. When he didn’t return, he was reported missing Thursday morning.

A witness reported seeing Bringman on his ATV around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Doyle Loop and Hackstaff Road in Doyle. he left his cell phone, wallet, and helmet at home.

Deputies began a thorough ground search of the Doyle, Herlong, and off-highway vehicle areas. The California Highway Patrol assisted in the search with their helicopter.

Bringman is 6′1″ tall, 145 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes, and a large beard. He was last seen wearing black coveralls, a green and tan jacket with an orange collar, and was carrying a blue and orange backpack.

Anyone who has seen Bringman is asked to call the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 257-6121.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Wild horse advocates battle federal government over increased roundups
Wild horse advocates battle federal government over increased roundups
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Do you know your numbers? When it comes to blood pressure and heart health, many doctors say...
Free virtual heart health seminar for Nevadans
Wild horses
Wild horse advocates battle federal government over increased roundups