KOLO Cooks: Stuffed avocados with Chef Jonathan Chapin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “It’s an avocado!” These viral worth stuffed avocados are packed with flavors and don’t take long to make. Chef Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break for another episode of KOLO Cooks brought to you by Blue Ribbon Butcher Shop.

Marinate chicken and pork in Absurd Marinade (chicken marinade) and Mama Ray’s Rub overnight. (30 minutes works if you’re in a hurry.)

Put garlic cloves in oil, bring to boil until light brown. Drain and save oil.

Slice onions and peppers. In another pan, sauté until translucent with brown caramelization. Set aside.

Combine all meat and vegetables together in large pan with Big Horn Olive Oil (sesame flavor).

Cut avocados in half and cut crosshatch into them for easy serving.

Top with the veggie and meat mixture.

Sprinkle everything with a squeeze of fresh orange, chopped cilantro, sriracha, sesame seeds and wasabi peas.