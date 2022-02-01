KOLO Cooks: Stuffed avocados with Chef Jonathan Chapin
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:15 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “It’s an avocado!” These viral worth stuffed avocados are packed with flavors and don’t take long to make. Chef Jonathan Chapin of Reno Recipes stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break for another episode of KOLO Cooks brought to you by Blue Ribbon Butcher Shop.
Ingredients:
- 3 large Hass avocado
- 1 roasted pepper
- 10 cloves caramelized garlic cloves
- 1 caramelized sweet onion
- I tbsp. Chopped cilantro
- 1 chicken breast
- 1/4 ground pork
- “Absurd” chicken marinade
- Poultry rub “Mama Ray’s Rubs”
- Sriracha
- Sesame olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
- Toasted sesame seed (for granish)
- Chopped wasabi peas (for garnish)
Directions:
- Marinate chicken and pork in Absurd Marinade (chicken marinade) and Mama Ray’s Rub overnight. (30 minutes works if you’re in a hurry.)
- Put garlic cloves in oil, bring to boil until light brown. Drain and save oil.
- Slice onions and peppers. In another pan, sauté until translucent with brown caramelization. Set aside.
- Combine all meat and vegetables together in large pan with Big Horn Olive Oil (sesame flavor).
- Cut avocados in half and cut crosshatch into them for easy serving.
- Top with the veggie and meat mixture.
- Sprinkle everything with a squeeze of fresh orange, chopped cilantro, sriracha, sesame seeds and wasabi peas.
- Voilà! A healthy, fun meal in minutes!
KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Sierra Food Market for the groceries and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.
