Hotel taxes generate record revenue in Reno

The Reno Arch in downtown. Photo by Wade Barnett/KOLO
The Reno Arch in downtown. Photo by Wade Barnett/KOLO(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:47 PM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Hotel and motel room taxes generated record tax revenue in the Reno-Tahoe area last year as visitation continued to rebound from a slump in tourism stemming from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago. The Reno/Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority says Washoe County hotels and motels reported nearly $420.5 million in taxable room revenue in 2021. That’s more than 4% higher than the previous record of $403.6 million set in 2019. The county also set six monthly records, breaking old marks set in 2018-2019. That includes the first time ever taxable room revenue exceeded $50 million in a single month when $53.8 million was reported in July.

