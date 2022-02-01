Gov. Sisolak proclaims Black History Month in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Black History Month in Nevada on Tuesday.

This year’s theme is “Black Health & Wellness,” acknowledging the legacy of Black scholars and medical practitioners as well as creating a platform that shines a light on the multiple facets of Black health and wellness through education and activism.

“As we commemorate Black History Month, I encourage Nevadans to speak truth to power and build in solidarity toward a more just society and embrace our cultural differences while acknowledging that no matter our skin color, our religious beliefs, or cultural traditions, we are all human beings first,” Gov. Sisolak said. “As Nevadans, we understand that this is not something that can be done alone. Instead, it is going to take all of us working together – to heal, to bring justice, to make Nevada a warm and welcoming place for all.”

Throughout the month of February, the Governor said he plans to use his platform to highlight leaders across Nevada for their work.

We could not be more proud to celebrate the heritage, history, and contributions the Black community brings the Silver State. Throughout the month, I plan to use my platform to highlight some of Nevada’s prominent members of our Black community.



Tuesday afternoon, Governor Sisolak will join Clark County commissioners and community leaders to turn the Welcome to Las Vegas sign red, black and green in honor of Black History Month.

