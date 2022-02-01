Advertisement

Free virtual heart health seminar for Nevadans

Do you know your numbers? When it comes to blood pressure and heart health, many doctors say...
Do you know your numbers? When it comes to blood pressure and heart health, many doctors say African Americans and Latinos can be at a higher risk.
By Tabnie Dozier
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you know your numbers? When it comes to blood pressure and heart health, many doctors say African Americans and Latinos can be at a higher risk.

A free wellness seminar is taking place virtually Saturday, February 5. Make sure to have your pressure cuff handy and be ready for some helpful advice.

“We have a program for heart and a program for health and wellness and a program for breast cancer, so we have four speakers. Mental illness as you know is a big problem and so we have a program for that,” Lucille Adin explains, with the Reno/Sparks Negro Business and Professional Women’s club. This event is a joint effort with the non-profit and Bethel AME Church in Sparks.

It lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and will be held via Zoom.

The meeting ID is: 408 726 7200 and the password is Bethel.

If you’d like to dial in, call 669-900-6833.

Reach out to the agency on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RenoSparks-Negro-Business-Professional-Womens-Club-INC-436293453076446/

