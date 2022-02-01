Free virtual heart health seminar for Nevadans

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Do you know your numbers? When it comes to blood pressure and heart health, many doctors say African Americans and Latinos can be at a higher risk.

A free wellness seminar is taking place virtually Saturday, February 5. Make sure to have your pressure cuff handy and be ready for some helpful advice.

“We have a program for heart and a program for health and wellness and a program for breast cancer, so we have four speakers. Mental illness as you know is a big problem and so we have a program for that,” Lucille Adin explains, with the Reno/Sparks Negro Business and Professional Women’s club. This event is a joint effort with the non-profit and Bethel AME Church in Sparks.

It lasts from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m and will be held via Zoom.

The meeting ID is: 408 726 7200 and the password is Bethel.

If you’d like to dial in, call 669-900-6833.

Reach out to the agency on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RenoSparks-Negro-Business-Professional-Womens-Club-INC-436293453076446/

