Advertisement

Downtown Carson City celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

A celebration happening in Downtown Carson City
A celebration happening in Downtown Carson City(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:00 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Nevada State Museum and the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada are hosting a celebration. On Saturday starting at 10 a.m., the Carson Valley Chinese Group will perform a Chinese dance, play music, and even teach Chinese.

The Nevada State Museum will feature objects and crafts for the community to enjoy. Kids will be making hand-made drums and then take to Carson Street for the parade. The celebration will conclude at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada where more activities will take place.

Nevada has a rich history of Chinese culture, Mina Stafford, Curator of Education at the Nevada State Museum shared the impact they made on our state,

“Nevada actually has a deep history of Chinese helping us build the state. They helped us mine, everything from the railroads to irrigation ditches, to lumber work. All of that was done by the Chinese at the beginning of the time of Nevada.”

Stafford shared what will be expected at the event,

“We do have lion dancers to lead the way, we don’t quite yet have a dragon yet to follow up the end. It’s really fun to introduce people to Chinese New Year and then participate in the parade,” Strafford said.

The Nevada State Museum shared due to health concerns, they will also be live streaming the celebration on their Facebook page.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center surpasses fundraising goal for new hospital
LTWC shares how new state-of-the-art hospital will help provide better care for animals
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing
Washoe County Sheriff's badge
Sheriff’s Office now more COVID safe, efficient after remodel
Declaration of partnership between the Kingdom of Tonga and the Nevada National Guard on display
Nevada Guard has a history with the island of Tonga