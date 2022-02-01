Downtown Carson City celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Nevada State Museum and the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada are hosting a celebration. On Saturday starting at 10 a.m., the Carson Valley Chinese Group will perform a Chinese dance, play music, and even teach Chinese.

The Nevada State Museum will feature objects and crafts for the community to enjoy. Kids will be making hand-made drums and then take to Carson Street for the parade. The celebration will conclude at the Children’s Museum of Northern Nevada where more activities will take place.

Nevada has a rich history of Chinese culture, Mina Stafford, Curator of Education at the Nevada State Museum shared the impact they made on our state,

“Nevada actually has a deep history of Chinese helping us build the state. They helped us mine, everything from the railroads to irrigation ditches, to lumber work. All of that was done by the Chinese at the beginning of the time of Nevada.”

Stafford shared what will be expected at the event,

“We do have lion dancers to lead the way, we don’t quite yet have a dragon yet to follow up the end. It’s really fun to introduce people to Chinese New Year and then participate in the parade,” Strafford said.

The Nevada State Museum shared due to health concerns, they will also be live streaming the celebration on their Facebook page.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.