Advertisement

Child tax credit payments: What’s next?

As tax season begins, millions of households with children are receiving IRS letter 6419 and experts say it’s important. (Source: CNN, IRS, POOL, HOUSE TV)
By Karin Caifa
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 9:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – As tax season begins, millions of households with children are receiving IRS letter 6419, and experts say it’s important.

Carolina Bruckner, managing director of the Kogod Tax Policy Center at American University, said the letter documents how many children the IRS is aware of that you have or dependents that qualify for the child tax credit.

“It tells you how much payment the IRS made on your behalf throughout 2021,” Bruckner explained.

The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly advances on 2021 tax credits for children under 17 years old.

The payments are part of the $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan signed by President Joe Biden in March.

The IRS rolled out a childtaxcredit.gov for people to research how much they should have received and how much they did receive.

The number on the letter should represent half of the amount to which a household was entitled. The other half can be claimed on a 2021 return.

There were no payments in January.

According to Megan Curran of the Center on Poverty and Social Policy at the Columbia University School of Social Work, research shows the payment helped lower child poverty rates and child hunger.

“The number one use of the child tax credit payments has been on food,” Curran said.

In addition to reviving the tax credit payments for 2022, Biden’s stalled “Build Back Better” bill would boost funding for the overstretched IRS if passed.

Without that, Bruckner urges taxpayers to seek help early, especially with pandemic-era programs.

“This has created just an extraordinary amount of work, with fewer folks to actually do that work than at any other time, and this is also compounded by the reality of the pandemic,” Bruckner explained.

The filing deadline for most taxpayers is April 18.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Mediator: Purdue Pharma close to reaching a new settlement
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Putin offers more talks with West to defuse Ukraine tensions
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
UCLA switches all classes to remote because of threats