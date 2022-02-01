Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:17 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to convert downtown buildings into affordable housing

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows a...
Longest lightning bolt record: 477 miles over 3 states
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Education secretary discusses pandemic’s impact on schools
Education secretary discusses pandemic’s impact on schools
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs