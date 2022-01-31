Zero precipitation reported in Reno during month of January

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - The SNOTEL site located at Mt Rose Ski Tahoe is home to four snow surveys over the course of the first four months of the year - but usually snow falls in between them.

“Pretty much all the snow this year fell in December,” said NRCS Hydrologist Jeff Anderson. “In January we haven’t gotten any. You can still see my footprints from when we did the last measurement. "

Anderson says the Tahoe basin only received .2 inches of snow in the month of January

“For the Lake Tahoe basin which has 11 SNOTEL sites this was the driest January on record,” Anderson indicated.

Snow is currently 77 inches deep at the Mt Rose site containing just under 27 inches of water content – 117% of average.

But that is all from the December storms.

And while things have been quite dry at Mt Rose Summit the situation in Reno is even more alarming with zero precipitation in January – the first time that has happened since records were started being kept in 1893.

“We need to get back on that storm track and if we do get that we’re going to have a great snow pack this year,” said Anderson.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.