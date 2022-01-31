Sheriff’s Office raises more than $17K for annual ‘No Shave’ campaign

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it raised more than $17,000 during its “No Shave” campaign. The annual fundraiser benefits local non-profits and ran between October 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

“For four months – from October through January – everyone in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office helped us fundraise for various charities and good causes within our community,” said Sheriff Balaam. “These completely voluntary fundraising campaigns are our way to give something small back to organizations and people who support so many members of our community.”

A total of $17,349 was raised during the campaign.

In exchange for a monthly charitable donation, male deputies grew facial hair outside standard grooming policy and female deputies were authorized to have relaxed hair standards.

‘No Shave’ contributions were made to Moms on the Run, Renown Institute for Cancer, the late, retired WCSO Deputy John Yandall’s daughter’s college fund, Community In Schools of Nevada, and Chaplain Lorraine Smith. The donation amounts are as follows:

October: Pinocchio’s Mom’s on the Run, breast cancer awareness - $4,864

November: Renown Institute for Cancer, men’s health awareness - $4,865

December: The late, retired Deputy John Yandall’s daughter’s college fund - $4,245

January: (50/50 split) Community In Schools of Nevada and Chaplain Lorraine Smith - $3,375

Since the campaign started in 2016, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office staff has donated more than $135,000 to community non-profits.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.