Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office raises more than $17K for annual ‘No Shave’ campaign

Staff with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office participates in the annual 'No Shave' campaign...
Staff with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office participates in the annual 'No Shave' campaign and helped raise more than $17,000.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:06 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it raised more than $17,000 during its “No Shave” campaign. The annual fundraiser benefits local non-profits and ran between October 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

“For four months – from October through January – everyone in the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office helped us fundraise for various charities and good causes within our community,” said Sheriff Balaam. “These completely voluntary fundraising campaigns are our way to give something small back to organizations and people who support so many members of our community.”

A total of $17,349 was raised during the campaign.

In exchange for a monthly charitable donation, male deputies grew facial hair outside standard grooming policy and female deputies were authorized to have relaxed hair standards.

‘No Shave’ contributions were made to Moms on the Run, Renown Institute for Cancer, the late, retired WCSO Deputy John Yandall’s daughter’s college fund, Community In Schools of Nevada, and Chaplain Lorraine Smith. The donation amounts are as follows:

October: Pinocchio’s Mom’s on the Run, breast cancer awareness - $4,864

November: Renown Institute for Cancer, men’s health awareness - $4,865

December: The late, retired Deputy John Yandall’s daughter’s college fund - $4,245

January: (50/50 split) Community In Schools of Nevada and Chaplain Lorraine Smith - $3,375

Since the campaign started in 2016, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office staff has donated more than $135,000 to community non-profits.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters.
Supporting firefighters who are fighting cancer
The City of reno has given the green light to make an offer on Bonanza Inn and Sundowner Hotel...
City of Reno wants to buy two downtown buildings to convert into affordable workforce housing
Washoe County Sheriff's badge
Sheriff’s Office now more COVID safe, efficient after remodel
Declaration of partnership between the Kingdom of Tonga and the Nevada National Guard on display
Nevada Guard has a history with the island of Tonga