Nevada Storm holds fundraiser to help with upcoming season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday morning at Coral Academy of Science Elementary off of Neil Road more than 100 supporters of the Nevada Storm - the area’s women’s tackle football team - came to support this year’s squad ahead of April’s opener.

The annual bingo fundraiser, that was held at the school, brings in money to help the ladies with travel expenses.

“When I was a kid I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play football,” said Storm quarterback Mo Oetjen. “To have all these people that are here to support us...it’s amazing.”

Oetjen is just one player on a roster that features dozens of athletes. Women from Reno, Sacramento and surrounding towns make up the team. They are moms, nurses, and everything in between.

The Storm is also really good at what they do.

“We have a group of amazing women here who are national champions going not once, but twice,” said Storm Head Coach Chris Garza.

Garza has helped guide the ladies through the ranks of the Women’s Football Alliance - the league the Storm plays in.

The team won championships in Division 3, and Division 2, and is now looking to bring home a trophy in the top league, known as Pro.

“There has never been a team that has won back-to-back championships moving up divisions,” said Garza. “We’re the first team to ever do that and if we do it again we’ll be the first team to do it in the first, second, and third divisions so we’re really looking forward to that.”

For a schedule and ways to get involved with the team you can visit their website.

