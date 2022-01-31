Mother and friend arrested after children found living in bedroom with 18 dogs

LEMMON VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a mother and her friend on child abuse charges after two children were found to be living in a bedroom with 18 dogs.

The children’s mother, Lindsay Arnold, 29, faces two felony counts of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment.

Christa Garcia, 46, was charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of Child Abuse, Neglect or Endangerment.

Deputies responded to a home on Reservoir Street near Lemmon Drive and Surge Street shortly after 7 a.m. Monday, January 31, 2022.

They discovered two children, aged seven and nine, living in a small bedroom with 18 dogs. The sheriff’s office said the children had old and new dog bites and/or scratches on their bodies. Deputies also discovered that the children slept on a deflated air mattress covered in dog feces.

Arnold and Garcia were living in another bedroom with 15 dogs, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said the family was living in two of three bedrooms which are sublet out of a 900 square foot basement.

An uninvolved third party rented the third room and had an additional dog. The entire basement floor was covered with clothing, trash, and animal feces, the sheriff’s office said.

The children have been placed in emergency care with family.

Washoe County Regional Animal Services (WCRAS) responded to the scene and rescued 34 dogs of various breeds and sizes from Chihuahuas to large Pit Bull Terriers. WCRAS is handling the open, ongoing animal hoarding case.

