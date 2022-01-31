Morning Motivations: Leigh Hurst with Purposeful Living shares the power of choosing a ‘word of the year’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not everyone likes making new year resolutions; others like starting them but struggle to maintain them throughout the whole year. Instead, or sometimes in conjunction with, new year resolutions, many people choose a ‘word of the year’ to embody their hopes and goals for the next 365 days.

Leigh Hurst, owner of Purposeful Living located in Midtown, stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break to share her ‘word of the year’ and explain how its a helpful way to set your intentions for your best year yet.

Learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.