Morning Motivations: Leigh Hurst with Purposeful Living shares the power of choosing a ‘word of the year’

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Not everyone likes making new year resolutions; others like starting them but struggle to maintain them throughout the whole year. Instead, or sometimes in conjunction with, new year resolutions, many people choose a ‘word of the year’ to embody their hopes and goals for the next 365 days.

Leigh Hurst, owner of Purposeful Living located in Midtown, stopped by KOLO 8 Morning Break to share her ‘word of the year’ and explain how its a helpful way to set your intentions for your best year yet.

Learn more about Purposeful Living by visiting their website, Facebook and Instagram.

