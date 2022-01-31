A COVID test arrives in the mailbox, now what?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “This is a tool available to all of us,” says Dr. Mark Pandori, Nevada State Public Health Lab Director.

And the “tool” an At-Home COVID test which should be arriving soon for those who ordered them on-line through a government website.

FDA approved, they are not as sensitive as a PCR test, but Dr. Pandori says they can certainly confirm symptoms or a possible exposure.

“If you have symptoms that were consistent with SARS COVID 2 infection, that would be a good time to take the test. Or 5 days after you think would be an exposure,” says Dr. Pandori.

Dr. Pandori says in almost all cases, a positive test means the person probably has COVID. There’s probably no need to go to a testing site for confirmation. However, if the patient is having symptoms and the at-home test is negative, a testing site may be the next option.

All the tests sent have undergone FDA scrutiny.

“And they are trying really hard to prevent any junk from going out in the market,” says Dr. Pandori.

They are ideal Dr. Pandori says to take before heading out on an airplane, or if there are plans for a large group meeting in the near future. Depending upon the results infecting others can be prevented.

Open the test and read the instructions and become familiar with the test sent to the home. It may not be the same as the test sent to your neighbor.

Dr. Pandori says the nasal swab should be twisted six to twelve times in each nostril for best results. Check for expiration dates as well. If the U.S Postal Service delivered a test before the resident returned home, bring the test to room temperature before unwrapping the kit itself.

