Celebrating Black History Month virtually

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts and Culture is hosting a four-part online discussion once a week in February. The program being offered is called Homage to the Black South: Art and Culture Appreciation Series.

Yvonne Bynoe, author, lecturer, and founder of the online platform, @SheLovesBlackArt, will facilitate weekly interviews and panel discussions with artists and art enthusiasts. The program will share the diverse aspects of the impact of Black art on culture, focusing on the Black south region of the United States. A Black art collectors roundtable and how supporting artists in the south can benefit southern communities.

Starting on February 2nd, Jamel Shabazz, a photographer who captures the lives of Black people in America, will be the first guest of this virtual exhibit.

Homage to the Black South: Art and Culture Appreciation Series is available for all.

For more information or to register, click here.

