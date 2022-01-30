Advertisement

Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81

Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in...
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” has died. He was 81.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:45 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati” and the actor-turned-history teacher Charlie Moore on “Head of the Class,” has died. He was 81.

Hesseman died Saturday in Los Angeles due to complications from colon surgery, his manager Robbie Kass said Sunday.

Hesseman, who had himself been a radio DJ in the ‘60s, earned two Emmy nominations for playing Johnny Fever on CBS’ “WKRP in Cincinnati,” which ran for four seasons from 1978-1982. The role made Hesseman a counterculture icon at a time when few hippie characters made it onto network television.

“I think maybe Johnny smokes a little marijuana, drinks beer and wine, and maybe a little hard liquor,” Hesseman told The New York Times in 1979 as he readied for one of three “Saturday Night Live” hosting gigs. “And on one of those hard mornings at the station, he might take what for many years was referred to as a diet pill. But be is a moderate user of soft drugs, specifically marijuana.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US: Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis
A New Hampshire mail carrier is praised after helping save an elderly woman.
Observant mail carrier helps save elderly woman in NH
A front-end loader dumps road salt into a truck Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Chelsea, Mass....
After the blizzard, the big chill as East Coast digs out