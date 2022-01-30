Crews knock down fire threatening church in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks fire department knocked down a brush fire on Sunday morning that threatened a church.

It happened on Merchant Street around 9:30 a.m.

Sparks fire crews say the blaze was threatening the church, but they were able to quickly knock it down.

There was no damage to the interior of the church and only minor damage to the exterior.

The space where the fire started is believed to have been used for a homeless camp and the fire appears to be accidental.

The incident is under investigation.

