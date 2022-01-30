Advertisement

Crews knock down fire threatening church in Sparks

This is a look at the scene following the fire
This is a look at the scene following the fire(staff)
By Ben Deach
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks fire department knocked down a brush fire on Sunday morning that threatened a church.

It happened on Merchant Street around 9:30 a.m.

Sparks fire crews say the blaze was threatening the church, but they were able to quickly knock it down.

There was no damage to the interior of the church and only minor damage to the exterior.

The space where the fire started is believed to have been used for a homeless camp and the fire appears to be accidental.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kathleen Griffin was reported missing on January 26, 2022 after she was last seen driving a...
UPDATE: Missing Reno woman found dead
Police flashing lights
Reno police: Intruder killed in self defense
Pictured left to right: Wayne Geisinger, Cynthia Gonzalez, David Votaw, Jeremy Owens, Bobbie...
Six people arrested in connection with Lemmon Valley burglaries
Human Remains Found
Body found in South Lake Tahoe
It happened at 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Secret Witness offering reward for arrest of Tuesday morning robbery suspect

Latest News

Wolf Pack blown out at home by Utah State 78-49; first time since 2016 team has scored less...
Wolf Pack blown out at home by Utah State 78-49; first time since 2016 team has scored less than 60 at home
First time since 2016 team has scored less than 60 at home
Wolf Pack blown out at home by Utah State 78-49; first time since 2016 team has scored less than 60 at home
WB 80 will be closed for an extended period
Major injuries reported in 3 vehicle crash on I-80 in Sparks
Visiting KOLO 8 Weatherman Dick Stoddard one year after retirement
Visiting KOLO 8 Weatherman Dick Stoddard one year after retirement